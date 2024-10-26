University federation urges acceptance of staff demands

Dir upper - A delegation of the All Pakistan Public Sector Universities’ Federation, along with the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Universities Federation, visited Shaheed Benazir Bhutto University (SBBU) Shringal, led by Chaudhry Basharat Mehmood, president of the federation.

General Secretary Ijaz Ahmad Swati and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa All Universities Federation President Arbab Amir Khesro also visited SBBU on Friday. The staff members of SBBU, including General Secretary Khurram Murad, Finance Secretary Hasan Zeib, and Press and Information Secretary Rahimullah Adil, welcomed the guests.

During this occasion, they discussed the issues being faced by the employees. The delegation met the Vice Chancellor of Shaheed Benazir Bhutto University Shringal, Prof Dr Muhammad Shahab, to talk about the issues concerning the employees. The federation president requested the acceptance of the legal demands of the employees, emphasizing that university employees should be promoted according to the established employee policy, and that contract employees should also be regularized as soon as possible.

General Secretary Ijaz Swati stated that the federation will provide full support to the university employees, highlighting their commitment to resolving common issues faced by all universities across the country.

On this occasion, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa President Arbab Amir Khesro mentioned that the Mass Welfare Association will be registered with the All Pakistan Public Sector Universities’ Federation very soon.