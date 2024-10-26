Saturday, October 26, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

UoS holds solidarity walk for oppressed Kashmiris

NEWS WIRE
October 26, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Multan

SARGODHA  -  The University of Sargodha (UoS) organised a solidarity walk to show support for oppressed Kashmiris and to raise awareness against Indian atrocities in Kashmir here on Friday. The walk was led by Pro Vice Chancellor of the University, Professor Dr. Mian Ghulam Yasin, with notable participation from Dean of Faculty of Sciences Professor Dr. Amir Ali, Director of the Riaz Shad Co-curricular Forum Dr. Munir Gujar, Director of Student Affairs Dr. Mahmood ul Hassan, and a large number of students. Participants of the walk held banners and waved Kashmir flags, expressing unity with the Kashmiri people and raising their voices against Indian brutality.

Tags:

NEWS WIRE

NEWS WIRE

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-10-25/Lahore/epaper_img_1729828648.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024