UoS holds solidarity walk for oppressed Kashmiris

SARGODHA - The University of Sargodha (UoS) organised a solidarity walk to show support for oppressed Kashmiris and to raise awareness against Indian atrocities in Kashmir here on Friday. The walk was led by Pro Vice Chancellor of the University, Professor Dr. Mian Ghulam Yasin, with notable participation from Dean of Faculty of Sciences Professor Dr. Amir Ali, Director of the Riaz Shad Co-curricular Forum Dr. Munir Gujar, Director of Student Affairs Dr. Mahmood ul Hassan, and a large number of students. Participants of the walk held banners and waved Kashmir flags, expressing unity with the Kashmiri people and raising their voices against Indian brutality.