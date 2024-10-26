In a recent development, it has come to light that the US congressmen who urged President Biden to intervene for the release of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder are reportedly associated with the Jewish lobby and have been accused of pursuing an anti-Pakistan agenda.

Over 60 members of the US House of Representatives signed a letter directed at President Biden, asking him to pressure the Pakistani government to secure Khan's release. The PTI has claimed this letter as a significant victory, viewing it as a push in favor of their incarcerated leader.

However, investigations into the affiliations of these congressmen revealed a troubling pattern. Among the signatories, 21 are identified as anti-Pakistan, while 13 are pro-India. Additionally, 29 members have been noted for their support of Israel on various issues. Alarmingly, two congressmen even referred to Kashmir as part of Indian territory.

Further scrutiny indicates that a substantial number of these legislators—50 out of the 60—have also publicly advocated for LGBTQ rights, raising concerns about the motivations behind their support for Khan.

This situation underscores the growing influence of anti-Pakistani forces in the US, as they seek to bolster their 'asset' in Pakistan by rallying for 's freedom. The former prime minister has been imprisoned since August last year following his conviction on several criminal charges, ahead of the upcoming elections scheduled for February 8.