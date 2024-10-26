With the US election just a week away and mail-in voting already underway in several states, the world’s attention turns to the American states to see which way the result will lean and how this might shift the policies of the world’s leading superpower. According to recent polls, Donald Trump may be positioned to secure another remarkable victory, as he did in 2016. Many polls show Trump leading Kamala Harris in key battleground states, as well as in some larger states that traditionally lean Democratic.

For many ordinary Americans, the economy remains the driving factor behind support for Trump, as he is perceived as more capable of bolstering economic growth. However, a significant segment of his popularity also stems from Kamala Harris’s perceived unpopularity. Her record, including her support for Israeli genocide that alienated certain voter demographics—particularly Muslim voters in key states—may undermine her support from traditional Democratic bases.

Adding to this dynamic is a growing sentiment in the United States against the two-party system, often seen as two sides of the same coin, representing elite, corporate interests embedded in the military-industrial, pharmaceutical, and technological sectors. Many Americans feel their politicians are disconnected from the needs of the common citizen. This dissatisfaction has led to a surge in support for third-party options, particularly Jill Stein of the Green Party.

Jill Stein, notably of Jewish descent, has been vocal about her support for a ceasefire and a return to a two-state solution, condemning policies she views as contributing to human rights abuses—positions not commonly voiced in mainstream US politics. Her stance is likely drawing votes from conscientious observers who feel disillusioned with the Democratic Party’s direction, even as some Republicans also express dissatisfaction.

As a result, we could see a scenario in which Trump once again defeats a female Democratic candidate to secure the presidency. The outcome of this election and its global implications remain to be seen. Until then, the world watches eagerly to learn what will unfold in this pivotal US election.