Workshop promotesawareness on intellectual property registration

Peshawar - An awareness-cum-consultative workshop was organized on Friday at the Archives Library, focusing on assisting students, researchers, academia, and business professionals with patent, copyright, and trademark registration.

The workshop was conducted under the Patenting and Prototyping Support Program (PPS) by the Directorate General of Science and Technology (DoST) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, in collaboration with the Intellectual Property Organization Pakistan (IPO).

Notable attendees included Farukh Amil, Chairman of IPO Pakistan, and Amjad Shah, Director General of DoST Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, along with experts in science and technology, researchers, academia, and students from public sector universities in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

During the workshop, Chairman IPO Farukh Amil highlighted the crucial role of intellectual property registration in safeguarding innovations and creative works. Amjad Shah, DG of DoST, elaborated on the supportive initiatives by DoST Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to help bridge the gap between research and commercialization.

Experts at the workshop provided presentations detailing the processes and advantages of intellectual property registration, equipping participants with the knowledge and tools needed to protect their creations and innovations. The event concluded with a ceremony where shields were distributed among the guest speakers in appreciation of their valuable contributions.

It is important to mention that the PPS Program is a new initiative aimed at supporting researchers, students, startups, and small and medium enterprises in the province. As part of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Science Agenda, 2022, the PPS Program offers small grants of up to Rs 1.5 million to support patent filing and the development of early-stage prototypes of ideas. The program is now open to applicants from institutions including universities, research and development organizations, and startup ventures.