Zaidong urges Pak govt to rein in terrorists attacking Chinese

ISLAMABAD - Chinese Ambassador to Pakistan Jiang Zaidong has called upon Pakistani government to take concrete and practical steps against terrorists and their networks responsible for attacking Chinese workers and projects in Pakistan. “Issue of security of Chinese workers and projects was raised by Chinese Premier Li Qiang during his October 13-17 visit to Pakistan with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Army Chief General Asim Munir during his meetings,” Ambassador Jiang Zaidong told a group of selected journalists during a special briefing at his residence on Friday.

The ambassador termed the recent visit by the Chinese premier to Pakistan as most successful and said thirty-point joint communique would be implemented by Chinese and Pakistani governments with strong commitment.

Ambassador Jiang Zaidong said security of Chinese workers and projects in Pakistan remains paramount importance for President XI.

“Chinese premier took up the matter of terrorists attacks on Chinese nationals with Prime Minister Shehbaz and Army Chief General Asim Munir and asked them for taking practical steps against terrorism and its networks in Pakistan”, Ambassador Jiang Zaidong said.

The Chinese ambassador said Pakistani leadership had assured the Chinese premier of launching a crackdown against terrorists and their network in Pakistan.

He said all those responsible for terrorist attacks on Chinese nationals be apprehended and punished under the law.

Ambassador Jiang Zaidong paid rich tribute to the Pakistan army and police for their sacrifices in protecting Chinese nationals in Pakistan.

The Ambassador said Pakistan successfully hosted Shanghai Cooperation Organization heads of government summit on which reflects Pakistan’s strong commitment with SCO and its charter.

He said the Chinese premier received red carpet welcome in Pakistan and was personally received by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif at Noor Khan Airbase.

The Chinese ambassador said there is great potential of trade at Gwadar port and said with Chinese assistance a biggest airport has been constructed there which would cater both cargo and passenger requirements.

Earlier, Chinese Political Counsellor Xu Hangtian told the journalists that at the invitation of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Chinese Premier Li Qiang paid an official visit to Pakistan and attended the SCO summit.

xu Hangtian said the visit was a complete success, and we would like to take this opportunity to extend our sincere gratitude to our media friends for your attention and efforts.

Xu Hangtian said Premier Li Qiang’s visit featured a packed schedule with numerous engagements. During his visit, Premier Li met with President Zardari, Prime Minister Shehbaz, Senate Chairman Gilani, National Assembly Speaker Sadiq, and military leaders.

He said Premier Li Qiang’s visit yielded fruitful and significant outcomes. First, it strengthened the all-weather friendship between China and Pakistan. Second, it deepened practical cooperation across various fields. Third, it promoted the enhanced security cooperation.

“We encourage our media friends to review it in depth. Additionally, China and Pakistan signed and exchanged 13 cooperation documents covering areas such as the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor, currency swap, import requirements for Pakistani products, livelihood improvement projects, science and technology, and collaborative television program production”, Xu Hangtian said.

He said following the important consensus reached between the leaders of both the countries, efforts will be made to proceed with the Main Line-1 (ML-1) railway upgrade, and the realignment of the Karakoram Highway (Thakot to Raikot section). Comprehensive construction, development, and utilization of Gwadar Port will continue, along with a pragmatic, steady, and orderly advancement of CPEC energy cooperation.

Xu Hangtian said both sides will enhance professional exchanges to improve the management and efficiency of Pakistan’s power system.

Xu Hangtian said, secondly, China and Pakistan will deepen industrial and trade cooperation that meets local conditions and advantages. China supports Chinese enterprises investing in Pakistan’s Special Economic Zones, and hopes Pakistan will improve its business environment and provide favourable policies.

He said efforts will also focus on expediting cooperation in mining investment, strengthening pragmatic cooperation in agriculture to help Pakistan in achieving agricultural modernization and resilience, and advancing discussions to promote free trade and expansion of Pakistan’s exports to China.

Thirdly, China will help Pakistan achieve independent and sustainable development. China supports Pakistan’s efforts to improve people’s livelihood to ensure development benefits reach all regions and communities.

He said both the countries will continue collaboration in healthcare, agriculture, education, climate change response, and disaster prevention and mitigation, with a continuous focus on livelihood projects.

He also said the two sides will accelerate the implementation of training projects, such as sending 1,000 Pakistani students to China to learn modern agriculture, and helping Pakistan to train and build human resources for the development of IT industry.

He said the Chinese Embassy in Pakistan has maintained and will continue to maintain close communication and coordination with relevant Pakistani departments to achieve these objectives.