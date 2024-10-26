Zain Qureshi resigns as PTI deputy parliamentary leader amid inquiry

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Zain Qureshi announced his resignation as the deputy parliamentary leader of the party in the National Assembly on Saturday. His decision comes in light of an inquiry being conducted against him.

In his statement, Zain Qureshi emphasized that his resignation aims to facilitate an independent and transparent investigation into the allegations against him. He also mentioned that he had responded to a show-cause notice issued by the party regarding his conduct during the recent 26th constitutional amendment.

Despite the challenges, Qureshi reaffirmed his loyalty to his father, Shah Mehmood Qureshi, and to PTI founder Imran Khan. He was among several party members accused of floor-crossing during the constitutional amendment process, prompting the issuance of show-cause notices to other members, including Senator Zarqa Taimur, Senator Faisal Salim, MNA Riaz Fatiana, and Mukdad Ali.

Zain Qureshi previously denied any wrongdoing, asserting that he was not involved in the constitutional amendment and had gone into hiding at the direction of his father. He stated, “I wasn’t present in the National Assembly when the 26th amendment was passed. A fake news was disseminated against me.”

The inquiry follows allegations that some members were absent during crucial voting sessions, raising concerns about the integrity of the amendment process. The accused members have been requested to submit written explanations and appear before the inquiry committee as part of the investigation.