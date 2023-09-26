400th annual Urs of Sufi saint Hazrat Mian Mir concludes

LAHORE - The two-day 400th annual Urs of the 17th century Sufi saint Hazrat Mian Mir con­cluded Monday night with special prayers for the pros­perity, solidarity and unity of Pakistan, the Muslim Ummah and especially for the Mus­lims living in India, Palestine, Myanmar, Iraq and other parts of the world. Special prayers were offered while thousands of devotees coming from all parts of the country performed traditional ritu­als, including lighting earthen lamps, performing traditional dance (Dhammaal), distribut­ing free food (langar) etc. Dur­ing seminars and discussions, the preachers and scholars highlighted the teachings and life of the saint who was prominent among those who spread the message of Islam and peace in the sub-conti­nent. The concluding ceremo­ny included a Mehfil-e-Samaa and Mehfil-e-Milad. Many prominent members of the Sikh community also visited the shrine to pay homage to the saint. Hazrat Mian Mir is known to have laid the foun­dation stone of Sri Harmandir Sahib (Golden Temple), Amrit­sar, at the request of the fifth Sikh Guru Arjan Dev in 1588. The shrine of Hazrat Mian Mir was built on the orders of his devotee, Mughal Emperor Shah Jehan whose son Dara Shikoh completed it in 1640.