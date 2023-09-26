7 illegal arms holders arrested in crackdown

RAWALPINDI - Police arrested 7 illegal arms holders and recovered arms and ammunition from their possession during a crackdown on Monday.

According to a police spokesman, Pirwadhai police recovered 1 pistol of .30 bore from Farhan. Similarly, Sadiqabad police recovered 1 pistol of .30 bore from Haris, while Saddar Wah police apprehended Tayyab and recovered 1 pistol of .30 bore from his possession.

Following the operation, Mandra police recovered 1 pistol of .30 bore from Yousaf, Dhamyal police recovered 1 pistol of .30 bore from Usman, Rawat police recovered 1 pistol of .30 bore from Nadeem, and Chontra police nabbed Waqas, recovering 1 pistol of .30 bore from his possession.

Police have registered separate cases against the accused, and further investigation is in progress. The Divisional SPs appreciated the performance of the police teams and stated that the crackdown against those possessing illegal weapons would continue without any discrimination.