ACP, PTDC to host sports climbing contest  

ISLAMABAD - The Adventure Club Pakistan (ACP), in collaboration with the Pakistan Tourism Development Corporation (PTDC), is organizing the 13th Sport Climbing Competition on World Tourism Day at Ibex Club, Lake View Park, here on Wednesday.

All the necessary arrangements have been finalized to hold the sports event, which aims to promote adventure and outdoor healthy activities in the country. In previous years, the Adventure Club Pakistan organized lectures, seminars, and training sessions to promote climbing and adventure sports. The club has also developed new climbing sites and conducted numerous competitions in collaboration with various organizations, including the Ministry of Tourism, PTDC, Capital Development Authority (CDA), Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Tourism, Foreign Missions, and others.

The Adventure Club Pakistan, established in 1994, has a rich history of diversified activities, with wall and rock climbing as its speciality.