After power crisis, ‘gasless’ winters set to haunt energy consumers

ISLAMABAD - Domestic consumers should brace for another gasless win­ters, as caretaker Minister for Energy Muhammad Ali, while terming the gas tariff hike in­evitable has announced that the gas outages will continue just like in the previous year.

While talking to media here yesterday, the minister said that natural gas load shedding will be done in the upcoming winter season. The situation of gas supply will remain the same as was in the last year, he added. As much gas as was supplied last year will be sup­plied this year, the minister further elaborated.

On the issue of hike in gas tariff, Mohammad Ali said that they are working on the increase in tariff. An increase in gas prices is inevitable for the improvement of the gas sector, he maintained.

However, the Minister claimed that 60% of consum­ers will be protected from the hike in gas prices.

Efforts are underway, that the maximum burden on the poor consumers should not surpass more than Rs 500, he claimed, adding that the in­crease in gas prices will be higher for the rich class.

The Minister also refused to speculate on the oil prices for next fort­nightly, said that it is too early to say any­thing about price reduction. The price of petroleum products will be fixed on Sep­tember 30, Mohammad Ali added. If the depreciation of the dollar continues, pos­itive progress is definitely expected, but there too the trend in oil prices in interna­tional is being considered, he maintained.

Regarding the gas sector circular debt, the minister said that currently the prin­cipal amount is Rs2.1 trillion, while Rs 600 to Rs 700 billion are a late payment surcharge. The gas sector incurs Rs 1 bil­lion loss daily, and annual losses of the sector are Rs350 billion, he disclosed. The volume of losses of gas sector is comparatively higher than the power sector, he said and added that the pur­chasing cost of LNG is $13, while it is be­ing sold to the consumers at $2.5.

Mohammad Ali further said that the circular debt (gas and power) can be re­duced in the short term after a few in­terventions to reduce the cost. Current­ly, Rs20 to Rs22 of capacity payment is charged from the power consumers and we can reduce it by prolonging the loan tenure and increase local sources for power generation.

The Thar-based power generation from local coal to be increased and the North-South transmission line will be upgrad­ed, he said and added that they are work­ing on it and to achieve our target in two to three months. On the issue of possi­ble review of the government-IPP agree­ments, the minister said that interna­tional investments are involved in them, so we cannot change them, we contin­ue to honour them. The minister ruled out the possibility to review the govern­ment-IPPs agreements, arguing that in­ternational investments are involved in them, so they cannot change them and will continue to honour them.

Regarding the privatization of the State Owned Power Distribution Com­panies (Discos), the minister informed that the government is considering three options in this regard. Three op­tions include handing over the power distribution companies to their respec­tive provincial governments, completely privatizing them, or handing over their management to private investors under a long-term agreement, he maintained.

These options are being discussed with the Privatisation Commission and then it will be tabled to the Federal Cabinet for the final decision, the minister said.

Work on the improvement of the Dis­cos’ management is already in prog­ress. They are revamping the boards of Discos. He informed that members of the Discos boards are being evaluated. There should be ‘required set skills’ and ‘balanced boards, he explained.

After privatization or handing their management over to the private sector, it is not necessary that these Discos will con­tinue with the uniform tariff, the Minister said. They may be different from compa­ny to company, with lower tariffs for effi­cient companies. In a reply to a query, he said, we are also working on the pub­lic listing of companies, but those compa­nies are being listed which are profitable. Here the situation is different. Besides, the minister said that four power gener­ation plants are also under consideration and most probably it will be handed over under a long-term concession agreement. Under this mode of the deal, the manage­ment will be with the private party for 20 to 25 years which can invest and improve the system, he maintained.