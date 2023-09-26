After power crisis, ‘gasless’ winters set to haunt energy consumers

ISLAMABAD - Domestic consumers should brace for another gasless winters, as caretaker Minister for Energy Muhammad Ali, while terming the gas tariff hike inevitable has announced that the gas outages will continue just like in the previous year.
While talking to media here yesterday, the minister said that natural gas load shedding will be done in the upcoming winter season. The situation of gas supply will remain the same as was in the last year, he added. As much gas as was supplied last year will be supplied this year, the minister further elaborated.
On the issue of hike in gas tariff, Mohammad Ali said that they are working on the increase in tariff. An increase in gas prices is inevitable for the improvement of the gas sector, he maintained.
However, the Minister claimed that 60% of consumers will be protected from the hike in gas prices.
Efforts are underway, that the maximum burden on the poor consumers should not surpass more than Rs 500, he claimed, adding that the increase in gas prices will be higher for the rich class.
The Minister also refused to speculate on the oil prices for next fortnightly, said that it is too early to say anything about price reduction. The price of petroleum products will be fixed on September 30, Mohammad Ali added. If the depreciation of the dollar continues, positive progress is definitely expected, but there too the trend in oil prices in international is being considered, he maintained.
Regarding the gas sector circular debt, the minister said that currently the principal amount is Rs2.1 trillion, while Rs 600 to Rs 700 billion are a late payment surcharge. The gas sector incurs Rs 1 billion loss daily, and annual losses of the sector are Rs350 billion, he disclosed. The volume of losses of gas sector is comparatively higher than the power sector, he said and added that the purchasing cost of LNG is $13, while it is being sold to the consumers at $2.5.
Mohammad Ali further said that the circular debt (gas and power) can be reduced in the short term after a few interventions to reduce the cost. Currently, Rs20 to Rs22 of capacity payment is charged from the power consumers and we can reduce it by prolonging the loan tenure and increase local sources for power generation.
The Thar-based power generation from local coal to be increased and the North-South transmission line will be upgraded, he said and added that they are working on it and to achieve our target in two to three months. On the issue of possible review of the government-IPP agreements, the minister said that international investments are involved in them, so we cannot change them, we continue to honour them. The minister ruled out the possibility to review the government-IPPs agreements, arguing that international investments are involved in them, so they cannot change them and will continue to honour them.
Regarding the privatization of the State Owned Power Distribution Companies (Discos), the minister informed that the government is considering three options in this regard. Three options include handing over the power distribution companies to their respective provincial governments, completely privatizing them, or handing over their management to private investors under a long-term agreement, he maintained.
These options are being discussed with the Privatisation Commission and then it will be tabled to the Federal Cabinet for the final decision, the minister said.
Work on the improvement of the Discos’ management is already in progress. They are revamping the boards of Discos. He informed that members of the Discos boards are being evaluated. There should be ‘required set skills’ and ‘balanced boards, he explained.
After privatization or handing their management over to the private sector, it is not necessary that these Discos will continue with the uniform tariff, the Minister said. They may be different from company to company, with lower tariffs for efficient companies. In a reply to a query, he said, we are also working on the public listing of companies, but those companies are being listed which are profitable. Here the situation is different. Besides, the minister said that four power generation plants are also under consideration and most probably it will be handed over under a long-term concession agreement. Under this mode of the deal, the management will be with the private party for 20 to 25 years which can invest and improve the system, he maintained.