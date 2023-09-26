Tuesday, September 26, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

AIOU to close admissions for international students on 30th

APP
September 26, 2023
Regional, Islamabad

ISLAMABAD - Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) has opened admissions for BA (associate degree), BBA, Associate degree in education, B.Ed., BS (ODL), and postgraduate diploma programs in the second phase of the autumn semester 2023 for overseas Pakistani and international students.

The last date to apply for these programs is September 30, 2023, and students can only apply online, according to a press release issued on Monday. Notably, AIOU is the only university in the country that provides educational opportunities for Pakistanis living all over the world. In the previous semester, more than 500 students enrolled from 36 countries.

, including Australia, Russia, South Korea, Japan, China, America, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Canada, France, Spain, Germany, Hungary, Italy, Norway, Portugal, Turkey, South Africa, Iran, Bahrain, Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Qatar, Iraq, Oman, and others.

Past in Perspective

Vice-Chancellor AIOU, Prof. Dr. Nasir Mahmood, has set a target to enrol 10,000 international students in the next five years. These programs for international students are offered through the learning management system, with all teaching activities, from admissions to examinations, conducted online.

For more details about these programs, students can contact the International Collaboration and Exchange Office at +92519057165, +92519250175, or email overseas@aiou.edu.pk.

Tags:

APP

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-09-25/Lahore/epaper_img_1695627987.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023