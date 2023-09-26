Armed robbers strike twin cities, steal millions

Rawalpindi/islamabad-Street crime is on the rise in the twin cities as a trader and an expatriate were robbed of cash by a gang of armed robbers in two separate incidents, according to informed sources on Monday. The incidents of dacoities occurred in Gujar Khan and Koral on Islamabad Expressway. Police have registered separate cases against the robbers and initiated investigations.

In one incident, a gang of four robbers armed with sophisticated weapons intercepted a trader named Sheikh Murtaza at gunpoint near Suzuki Carry Stand on Service Road while he was heading towards a nearby bank to deposit cash. The robbers snatched Rs 2.2 million from him and managed to flee in a car. The victim trader promptly reported the incident to the police for legal action against the robbers and the recovery of the amount.

Meanwhile, the occurrence of daylight robbery in the market caused panic among the business community, as traders expressed their concerns over the police’s failure to apprehend robbers involved in round-the-clock looting. A delegation of traders, including Markazi Anjuman-e-Tajran Gujar Khan President Haji Raja Muhammad Jawad, Malik Mehboob Hussain, and Sheikh Arshad, contacted SDPO Salim Khattak and voiced their deep concerns over the surge in street crimes in Gujar Khan. SDPO Salim Khattak assured the traders that police would soon arrest the culprits.

On the other hand, Koral police station officials have launched a manhunt for the arrest of two impersonators dressed in police uniform who are involved in snatching 50,000 Saudi Riyals from an expatriate near Gulberg Green. A case has been registered against them, and police have begun their investigation.

The victim requested police to register a case against the accused and arrest them.