Tuesday, September 26, 2023
Asian markets struggle as traders prepare for higher rates

Agencies
September 26, 2023
HONG KONG-Asian markets were mixed Monday as investors contemplated the possibility the Federal Reserve will hike interest rates again and keep them at three-decade highs as officials struggle to contain inflation.
Equities have come under pressure in recent weeks on bets that the US central bank will need to stick with its tightening bias well into next year as prices remain well above target, while the economy and labour market remain in rude health. Comments from monetary policymakers will be pored over in the coming days, with traders hoping for some insight into their thinking as speculation grows that borrowing costs will be lifted again before the end of the year.
Last week, Boston Fed chief Susan Collins warned another increase “is certainly not off the table”, while Governor Michelle Bowman suggested more would likely be needed.

