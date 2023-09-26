ATC sends Ijaz Chaudhry to jail on judicial remand

LAHORE, Sep 25 - An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Mon­day sent Pakistan Tehreek-e-In­saf (PTI) Senator Ijaz Chaudhry to jail on judicial remand in a case of burning PML-N office in Model Town, during May-9 violence. Earlier, the police pro­duced the PTI Senator before ATC Judge Abher Gul Khan on completion of physical remand.

The investigation officer pleaded with the court to ex­tend physical remand of the accused. He submitted that further custody of the accused was required for investigation of new offences added in the case. However, the court turned down the plea and sent the ac­cused to jail on 14-day judicial remand. The court also rejected a plea for check-up of the ac­cused from a private heart con­sultant and observed that he had been declared fit by the jail doctor. Model Town police had registered a case against PTI leaders and workers for burn­ing the PML-N office during May-9 violence.