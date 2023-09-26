Bushra Bibi’s ex-husband arrested while fleeing country, court told

Lahore court hands over Maneka to ACE on one day transit remand in land grabbing case n Islamabad court orders to produce PTI chief before court on Oct 2 in illegal marriage case.

ISLAMABAD/LAHORE - Islamabad High Court (IHC) Monday directed the authorities to transfer Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chair­man Imran Khan to Adiala Jail from Attock district prison.

A single bench of IHC comprising Chief Justice of IHC Justice Aamer Farooq issued the directions while hearing of Imran Khan’s petition seeking directions to transfer him from Attock district prison to Adi­ala Jail and provide him facilities in prison. During the hearing, the IHC CJ observed that the status of PTI chairman’s sentence has changed and all under trial prisoners of Is­lamabad are detained at the Adiala jail. He then asked that why the PTI chairman has been kept at the At­tock [jail] till now?

Justice Aamer mentioned that ac­cording to the “original order” of the Toshakhana case, Imran was to be kept at the Adiala jail. Addressing the Additional Attorney General Manwar Iqbal Dogal, he asked, “If tomorrow, you transfer him to Rahim Yar Khan, then will we hold the trial there?” At this, Dogal replied that when the PTI chairman was detained in the cipher case, the court ordered to detain him at the Attock jail.

Later, Justice Aamer ordered to shift the PTI chairman to Adiala Jail. He also sought a response from AAG Dogal on the matter. The chief justice said that chairman PTI was a former prime minister and an educated per­son so he should be given the facili­ties as he deserved as per jail rules.

said that it would try to issue the order in same day. It may be men­tioned here that the trial court had announced a three year jail term to chairman PTI on August 5, in toshakhana criminal case and he was shifted Attock Jail af­ter being arrested. However, lat­er an IHC’s bench suspended the decision of trial court. But he was still kept in the said jail after a lower court approved his judi­cial remand in cipher case.

In his petition, Khan’s counsel invoked the constitutional juris­diction of this court for trans­fer of his client from Attock Jail to Central Jail Adiala, Rawalpin­di and for all the facilities as per his entitlement under the rele­vant law as well as his protec­tion in the jail. In this matter, Khan’s counsel Naeem Haid­er Panjotha moved the petition through Sher Afzal Marwat Ad­vocate and cited Federation of Pakistan through Secretary Inte­rior, Chief Commissioner Islam­abad and Superintendent Adiala Jail and Superintendent District Jail Attock as respondents.

In the petition, the counsel re­quested the court to transfer Khan to Adiala Jail where A-class facilities are available. He added that his family, lawyers and Dr Sultan should be allowed to meet him. He prayed that the petition­er may be declared as entitled to the better class/A-Class facil­ities and consequently, the re­spondents be directed to award A-Class facilities to the petition­er during his period of detention in any jail or Adiala Jail.

‘IN-CAMERA PROCEEDINGS’

Separately, the same IHC bench also reserved its verdict wheth­er to hold in-camera proceed­ings in Imran’s petition seeking his post-arrest bail in the cipher case. During the hearing, law­yers Salman Safdar, Niazullah Ni­azi and Ali Bukhari, among oth­ers, appeared as the PTI chief’s counsels. Special prosecutors Zulfikar Naqvi and Shah Khawar also appeared before the court.

At the outset of the hearing, Khawar contended before the court that “there were a lot of things that could not be made public before the court” he said adding that the Official Secrets Act mandated that the hearing be held in-camera. At this, Jus­tice Farooq noted the matter was not of a criminal appeal but rather a bail petition. Khawar then informed the court that the challan of the cipher case would be ready in a few days.

Barrister Safdar argued that the special court judge had held the hearing at the Attock jail due to security reasons, and not due to it being mandated by the Secrets Act. He added that if the court deems so, it can tell irrel­evant people to leave the court­room. To this, Khawar replied that the matter of bail was also part of the cipher hearing.

Referring to Imran and PTI Vice Chairman Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Safdar asserted that a former prime minister and a for­mer foreign minister are under arrest and issues are being cre­ated in the post-arrest bail plea. Addressing the court, Marwat said that the entire nation has set its eyes on this bail plea. To this, the IHC CJ remarked that now, there would be even live-stream­ing of court hearings. If they are live-streamed, the entire world will see the court proceedings.

He added that as the chief jus­tice of IHC, this action will start from his court and we should be prepared accordingly. Then, Justice Farooq observed that he would decide how to proceed with the case after reviewing the case record. Subsequently, the IHC reserved its verdict on the matter. The District and Sessions Court Monday again directed the officials to present Pakistan Teh­reek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief before the court on October 2 in the il­legal marriage case. Civil Judge Qudratullah heard the alleged illegal marriage case against Chairman PTI and Bushra Bibi.

PTI’s lawyer, Sher Afzal Mar­wat informed the court that Is­lamabad High Court (IHC) had issued a directive to relocate PTI from Attock Jail to Adiala Jail. Therefore, it was no more matter of Attock Jail now. He requested an adjournment of Monday’s hearing without fur­ther proceedings, and urged the court to reissue orders for the appearance of the PTI chief.

Was it necessary to present PTI chief before the court, the judge asked the lawyer? Law­yer Sher Afzal Marwat replied that PTI chairman was current­ly in the custody of the state. It should be noted that the Super­intendent of Attock Jail excused presenting Chairman PTI in the court in the illegal marriage case.

Bringing the PTI chief out of At­tock jail would not be less dan­gerous as any incident could happen during the journey from Attock to Islamabad, the superin­tendent said in his written letter.

Meanwhile, a local court in Lahore on Monday handed over Khawar Maneka, the for­mer husband of Pakistan Teh­reek-e-Insaf chairman Imran Khan’s wife Bushra Bibi to the Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) Punjab on one-day transit remand. Earlier, the ACE Punjab produced Khawar Maneka be­fore Judicial Magistrate Imran Abid in district courts.

ACE’s prosecutor submit­ted that Khawar Maneka had been arrested in connection with charges of illegally occu­pying Auqaf Department’s land in Haveli Lakha, District Oka­ra, and constructing shops and a marriage hall over it. He sub­mitted that an inquiry was un­derway on a reference filed by the authorities in this regard. He pleaded with the court to grant transit remand of Khawar Mane­ka for producing him before the court concerned in Okara.

At this, the court granted one-day transit remand of Kha­war Maneka and ordered for producing him before the court concerned by today.

It is pertinent to mention here that Khawar Maneka was detained by the Federal Inves­tigation Agency and handed over to ACE Punjab when he was trying to leave for Dubai from Allama Iqbal Internation­al Airport, earlier in the day.

