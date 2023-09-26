Tuesday, September 26, 2023
CCP chief calls on finance minister to discuss CCP’s performance

STAFF REPORT
September 26, 2023
Business

ISLAMABAD - Dr Kabir Ahmed Sidhu, Chairman of the Competi­tion Commission of Pakistan (CCP), on Monday, called on the Federal Finance, Revenue, and Economic Af­fairs Minister Dr Shamshad Akhtar to discuss the CCP’s performance so far. He pro­vided an overview of the CCP’s strategic vision, spe­cially focusing on curbing collusive practices of cartels, market abuse, manipulation, and advocacy. He also ap­prised the minister about the status of outstanding penal­ties within the courts. The chairman informed the min­ister that the Competition Appellate Tribunal has be­come dysfunctional since 14 July 2023, due to the expiry of term of chairman Appel­late Tribunal. Due to lack of quorum, the tribunal cannot make decisions. This has left hundreds of cases pending against sugar, automobile, poultry and cement under­takings. Lack of enforcement will only benefit the cartels and result in higher prices for consumers across the country which will result in higher inflation. Chairman Sidhu also briefed the min­ister on the CCP’s policy rec­ommendations aimed at ad­dressing market distortions and promoting efficiency within the value chain of es­sential food commodities.

STAFF REPORT

