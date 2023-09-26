Tuesday, September 26, 2023
CCPO conducts surprise visits to suburban installations

Our Staff Reporter
September 26, 2023
Peshawar  -   In efforts to maintain law and order and assess development works, Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Syed Ashfaq Anwar conducted surprise visits to police stations and checkpoints in several suburban areas.

A police spokesman said that the CCPO visited Chamkani, Tarnab Post, Wahidabad Post, and Hundki Daman Post. He was accompanied by SP Rural Division Zafar Ahmed Khan and other officials.

Syed Ashfaq Anwar, inspected records, registers, daily diaries, development work, and cleanliness alongside reviewing all security arrangements and CCTV camera systems.

Detailed assessments were made regarding construction work, security measures, and both internal and external security arrangements at Chamkani Police Station and the check-posts.

CCPO Peshawar emphasised that police officers and personnel should strictly adhere to safety protocols, including the use of bulletproof jackets and helmets during duty, in accordance with safety standards.

He also directed the cops to use modern weapons and other security equipment, including night vision, flashlights, and torches, during night-time duty. 

While interacting with the security personnel, the CCPO emphasised on the importance of remaining vigilant at all times and keeping a close eye on anti- social elements and criminals in light of the current security situation.

Our Staff Reporter

