Tuesday, September 26, 2023
Cement exports surge by over 130 percent to $39.6 million

September 26, 2023
ISLAMABAD-The cement exports from Pakistan surged by 130.24 percent during the first two months of the current fiscal year as compared to the exports of the corresponding period of last year, the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) reported. Pakistan earned $39.641 million by exporting cement during July–August (2023–24) as compared to its exports of $17.217 million during July–August (2022–23), a growth of over 130 percent, according to the latest PBS data. On a year-on-year basis, cement exports from the country witnessed an increase of 102.74 percent during August 2023 as compared to the same month last year.

