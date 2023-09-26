Chup Tazia last mourning procession of “Ayam-e-Aza culminated in peaceful manner

HYDERABAD-Juloos Chup Tazia, the last mourning procession of “Ayam-e-Aza has culminated here on Monday evening in a peaceful manner under strict security cover. The mourning procession, followed by Majlis-e-Aza addressed by Allama Baqar Hussain Zaidi was brought out from Qadamgah Moula Ali after Zuhar prayers which after marching its traditional routes of Station Road, Khokhar Muhalla, Lajpat Road, Risala Road, Bohri Bazaar and Saddar culminated at Karbala Dadan Shah before Maghrib prayers.

The district administration has adopted strict security measures including blocking the link roads and streets with barbwires, deploying Police sharpshooters at the rooftops of different buildings and escorting the mourning procession with Police and Rangers. The Police also installed CCTV cameras to monitor the situation at the control room and allowed the mourners to accompany the procession with body search and walk-through gates.