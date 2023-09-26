CJP imposes fine on lawyer for seeking to adjourn hearing

ISLAMABAD - Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Qazi Faez Isa Monday remarked that the concept of delaying cases in top court should be considered as over from now.
During the hearing of a case, the CJP remarked a number of cases were pending in the Supreme Court, adding that in any case the respondents would be notified on one date and decision would be
taken on next hearing on the arguments. The top court imposed a fine worth Rs 5,000 against a lawyer for wasting the time of court. The chief justice said that through this case, this message was for everyone that there would be no delay in the cases, adding that it happened in the rest of the courts that time was given to submit the documents.
“Through you, this is also a message for everyone that the trend of seeking adjournments will no longer fly. The number of cases pending before the apex court is quite high,” he said. The CJP made the remarks as a three-member SC bench heard a case related to a land dispute, during which one of the lawyers sought to adjourn the hearing for a later date. He remarked that the Supreme Court was the last forum which already had the record of all decisions of the cases.
‘FRAUD CASE’
The Supreme Court Monday dismissed the bail petition of two accused allegedly involved in a fraud case pertaining to stealing salary of a citizen. A two-member bench of the top court comprising Justice Sardar Tariq Masood and Justice Musarrat Hilali heard the bail case of two employees of education department of Punjab.
The court terminated the petition of one accused due to non pursuance while other’s plea was dismissed after the arguments. During hearing, the court remarked that it was injustice with the citizen that his salary was embezzled by the accused and they demanded even more money from him. The lawyer of Punjab government informed the court that the accused managed to get a job of watchman for the concern citizen and he had been transferring his salary in his account for one year.
The accused with connivance of his partner also demand further Rs 70,000 for issuance of salary to citizen and the said watchman paid the amount after selling the jewelry of his wife. It may be mentioned here that Anti-Corruption Department of Punjab had registered a fraud case against the two accused.