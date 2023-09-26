CJP imposes fine on lawyer for seeking to adjourn hearing

ISLAMABAD - Chief Justice of Paki­stan Justice Qazi Faez Isa Monday remarked that the concept of de­laying cases in top court should be considered as over from now.

During the hearing of a case, the CJP re­marked a number of cases were pending in the Supreme Court, adding that in any case the respondents would be notified on one date and decision would be

taken on next hearing on the arguments. The top court im­posed a fine worth Rs 5,000 against a lawyer for wasting the time of court. The chief justice said that through this case, this message was for ev­eryone that there would be no delay in the cases, adding that it happened in the rest of the courts that time was given to submit the documents.

“Through you, this is also a message for everyone that the trend of seeking adjournments will no longer fly. The num­ber of cases pending before the apex court is quite high,” he said. The CJP made the re­marks as a three-member SC bench heard a case related to a land dispute, during which one of the lawyers sought to adjourn the hearing for a later date. He remarked that the Su­preme Court was the last forum which already had the record of all decisions of the cases.

‘FRAUD CASE’

The Supreme Court Monday dismissed the bail petition of two accused allegedly in­volved in a fraud case per­taining to stealing salary of a citizen. A two-member bench of the top court comprising Justice Sardar Tariq Masood and Justice Musarrat Hilali heard the bail case of two em­ployees of education depart­ment of Punjab.

The court terminated the petition of one accused due to non pursuance while oth­er’s plea was dismissed after the arguments. During hear­ing, the court remarked that it was injustice with the citi­zen that his salary was embez­zled by the accused and they demanded even more money from him. The lawyer of Pun­jab government informed the court that the accused man­aged to get a job of watchman for the concern citizen and he had been transferring his sala­ry in his account for one year.

The accused with conniv­ance of his partner also de­mand further Rs 70,000 for is­suance of salary to citizen and the said watchman paid the amount after selling the jewel­ry of his wife. It may be men­tioned here that Anti-Corrup­tion Department of Punjab had registered a fraud case against the two accused.