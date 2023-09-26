Classical singer Asad Amanat remembered  

ISLAMABAD - On Monday, Ustad Asad Amanat Ali Khan, the famous classical singer, was remembered on his birth anniversary. Born on December 25, 1955, in Lahore, he was the son of legendary singer Ustad Amanat Ali Khan.

Asad Amanat recorded his first song at the young age of 10. His great-grandfather, Ali Baksh Khan, founded the Patiala Gharana, and his grandfather Akhtar Hussain was a musician. His uncle, Fateh Ali Khan, taught him music and trained him as his son.

Fateh Ali Khan also encouraged him to form a singing duo with his younger brother Hamid Ali Khan. Asad’s younger brother, Shafqat Amanat Ali Khan, is a pop and classical singer. Asad Amanat Ali Khan began his musical career by performing “Thumri” and frequently sang “Insha Ji Utho” in his concerts, a song originally sung by his father.