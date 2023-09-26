Closing ceremony of Art and Crafts exhibition of artwork by prisoners held  

KARACHI - Closing ceremony of the Art and Crafts exhibition based on the artworks of prisoners in Karachi was held at Ahmed Parvaiz Art Gallery here. Jail Superintendent Hassan Sahito, Former IG Sindh Ghulam Nabi Memon, Anwar Maqsood, Former Provincial Minister Saeed Ghani, Ameer Jamaat-e-Islami Karachi Hafiz Naeem ur Rahman, Senior Leader Taj Haider, Actor Sajid Hassan, Nasreen Jalil, Prisoner Artist Muhammad Ijaz, Prisoner Artist Allah Wadayo political and social figures and senior officers of the police department attended the ceremony, said a statement on Monday. President Arts Council Mohammad Ahmed Shah expressed his view as chief guest of the event and also presented with a certificate of appreciation by the Police department. Ahmad Shah also presented the award to Superintendent Jail Hassan Sahito and Deputy Superintendent and Teacher of Fine Art School of Jail Hasnain Raza. Asim Naqvi, Art School Coordinator of the Council was also given a certificate.