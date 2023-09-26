CM Naqvi, Japanese envoy discuss issues of mutual interest

Lahore - Japanese Ambassador Wada Mitsuhiro called on Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi at his office to discuss various areas of mutual interest.

During their discussion, topics such as tourism, museum restoration, the automotive industry, water resources, and the ongoing programme by the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) were addressed. The CM expressed his appreciation for Japan’s technical assistance aimed at enhancing services for the people of Punjab. He highlighted the collaboration with Japan in restoration of not only the Taxila Museum but also the Lahore Museum. Recognising Japan’s prominent position in the automotive industry, he showed interest in cooperation regarding electric motorbikes. Japan’s remarkable technological expertise was acknowledged and its support in advancing Punjab’s development was sought by the CM.

The Japanese ambassador assured the CM of continued technical support and emphasised their commitment to cooperation in fields such as museums and culture.

CM inaugurates plastic road in Lahore

Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi on Monday inaugurated the first-ever plastic road in the province. The historic inauguration took place on Zafar Ali Plastic Road, stretching from Gymkhana Mall Road to Jail Road.

He meticulously examined the quality and construction of this innovative road, accompanied by a detailed briefing on its utility by the Secretary of Communication and Works and esteemed professors from the University of Engineering and Technology Lahore.

Commending the technical expertise and invaluable support provided by UET professors in the creation of this plastic road, Chief Minister Naqvi expressed his appreciation.

Talking to the media persons, the Chief Minister underscored the success of this pioneering venture and revealed plans to expand its scope. Following a thorough one-month review of the existing plastic road, further expansions are on the horizon, including the transformation of Mall Road into a plastic road.

CM visits Quaid District Project

Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi paid a visit to Centre Point on Walton Road, CBD (Central Business District), for an update on the ‘Punjab Quaid District Project’ on Monday.

He meticulously examined the progress of the project, including commencement of overhead bridge project on Walton’s railway track. He also scrutinised construction of the road linking CBD Punjab Boulevard and Walton Road.

Furthermore, he inspected the road connecting Main Boulevard Gulberg, CBD, and Ferozepur Road, providing crucial directives for enhanced traffic management.

In a resolute stance, Chief Minister Naqvi emphasised the swift completion of the Walton Overhead Bridge project, setting a target of 60 days for its completion. He underscored the urgency of completing the Punjab Quaid District project within a span of four months, asserting that this initiative will revolutionise Lahore’s development trajectory.