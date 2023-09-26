CM removes 6 sub-registrars, office superintendent over corruption allegation

KARACHI-Caretaker Chief Minister Justice (retd) Maqbool Baqar after receiving serious complaints of corruption against six sub-registrars and the Superintend of the Board of Revenue ordered immediate posting of well-reputed officers in their place.

The CM talking to Minister Revenue Younis Dhaga on the telephone directed him to remove five sub-registrars – Badar Metlo, Shakil Vighio, Nadeem Baloch, Iqbal Hussain, Ismail Rahpoto, and Asif Sarki. Justice Baqar also directed the removal of Office Superintendent of the Board of Revenue Zia Shah for his alleged involvement in corruption in the transfer/posting of Mukhtiarkars and other Revenue officers.

It may be noted that these officers were recently posted and now their immediate transfer has been ordered. The CM also directed the Board of Revenue to initiate inquiries against them and report him.

Minister directs LEAs to intensify operations against street criminals, drug trafficking

Sindh Caretaker Home Minister Brigadier (retd) Haris Nawaz on Monday directed the law enforcement agencies to intensify joint intelligence-based operations against street criminals, drug traffickers/peddlers, and law-breakers including the land grabbing mafia and develop strategies and ensure operations against illegal immigrants from the city. He was presiding over a meeting with senior police officers at the Karachi Police Office here. Additional IGP - Karachi, Zonal DIGPs, DIGP - CIA, SSP- AVCC, SSP - AVLC and district SSPs of Karachi participated in the meeting.

The caretaker home minister reviewed ongoing operations against organized crimes, narcotics and illegal immigrants, particularly Afghan nationals residing illegally in the city and those involved in suspicious/criminal activities.

Brig. (Rtd.) Haris Nawaz said law enforcement agencies have done a great job against organized crimes and drugs. However, he emphasized the need to speed up the measures against anti-social and criminal elements. The caretaker home minister also ordered senior police officers to visit police stations in their respective districts and “check the manpower and equipment”, besides instructing the police to adopt a citizen-friendly attitude. The meeting also reviewed the deployment of police personnel for the security of various personalities in the province. In the meeting, it was suggested to withdraw the additional police personnel unnecessarily deployed on security duties. The Home Minister said those who really need security will be provided with police personnel. While reviewing the progress on the Safe City Project, the home minister said the Karachi Safe City Project was an important project for the city and the provincial caretaker government was committed to its implementation.