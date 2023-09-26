Commissioner imposes Section 144 Cr. P.C.  

HYDERABAD - The Commissioner Hyderabad has under Section 144 Cr. P.C. on Monday prohibited pillion riding in all districts of Hyderabad division with immediate effect till September 29, 2023. According to a spokesman of the divisional administration, the Commissioner has imposed Section 144 Cr. P.C. in the Hyderabad division in connection with Eid Milad-un-Nabi (SAW) celebrations. Under the same order, the Commissioner also imposed a ban on the assembly of five or more persons with immediate effect till September 29, however, the persons who will participate in rallies of Eid Milad-un-Nabi (SAW) celebrations have been exempted from this order. Under Section 144 Cr. P.C., the Commissioner also imposed a ban on displaying or carrying arms as well as delivering hateful speeches in all districts of Hyderabad division with immediate effect till September 29, 2023.