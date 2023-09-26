Commissioner Larkana says use all resources to ensure public service

LARKANA-The Commissioner Larkana Division Abdul Waheed Sheikh has urged upon the officials of the education, Health and Public Health Engineering Departments to leave no stone unturned in providing basic facilities to the public and to use all their resources to ensure public service, without any negligence or illegitimacy will not be accepted. An officer or employee who does not discharge his duties properly has no right to remain in office.

This he said while presiding over a meeting divisional task force on education, health and public health departments in his office on Monday. He said that it is our responsibility to serve our people because we get our salary from the taxes they pay.

He also said that for improvement in education, health and public health departments, committees have been established under the chairmanships of DCs and assistant commissioners at the district and taluka levels in the Division. The committees will inspect schools, hospitals and public health facilities and submit their reports on a daily basis, he added and further said they will send to us which we will collect and send to the Sindh Chief Secretary. In this regard, performances have also been issued.

The commissioner said that the officers or employees who do not perform their duties should be dismissed. He said that the teachers or other staff who do not come to the schools should take strict legal action against them and send them home. He also said that there would be no compromise on this issue, the condition of hospitals should be improved, and patients should be given medical facilities.

Commissioner Larkana directed the officials of the Public Health Department to improve water supply schemes and drainage systems, leaving no stone unturned in public service.

He said that the officers should not hesitate to use their powers legitimately. The DCs, ACs, Mukhtiarkars(teshaildars) and other officials will provide full support. Commissioner Larkana division told the meeting that he will soon visit and inspect various Development schemes being carried out in the Division. During the meeting, Deputy Commissioner Larkana Javed Ahmed Kumbhar said that the officer should work as much as possible under the resources available to him. If there are any problems, they should be reported after taking immediate steps to solve them.

The district administration will continue to provide full cooperation.

The meeting was also attended by Additional Commissioner-I Larkana, Additional Commissioner-II Larkana, Head of various Departments including Education, Education Works, Health, Public Health Department and officials of related departments.