Conjunctivitis patients advised to avoid rubbing eyes

Rawalpindi-Patients suffering from conjunctivitis should avoid rubbing their eyes, as it can worsen symptoms, advised the Al-Shifa Trust on Monday.

Speaking to the media, Professor Dr Inamul Haq Khan, Consultant Eye Surgeon at Al-Shifa Trust Eye Hospital, said that those with conjunctivitis in one eye should avoid touching both eyes with the same cloth to reduce the risk of spreading the condition from one eye to the other. He emphasized that advice from an ophthalmologist was necessary to relieve the discomfort associated with conjunctivitis, and they may recommend applying either a warm or cold cloth or towel to closed eyelids three or four times a day.

Dr Inam advised patients to avoid eye makeup and the use of contact lenses until recovery, as the infection spreads easily through eye contact and touching the eyes. He stated, “Conjunctivitis is often spread by touching a contaminated surface, and frequent handwashing can help avoid contracting or spreading it.”

He mentioned that patients with anxiety need more caution than treatment and pointed out that one reason for the spread of this disease was the unusually high rainfall. Dr Inamul Haq Khan said that currently, many people are affected in Karachi and Lahore, with the infection also spreading in Islamabad and Rawalpindi.

“Redness, tears, and itching in the eyes are symptoms of conjunctivitis, which affects children more due to their lower immunity,” he informed. Dr Inam added that children quickly attract the infection as they are less careful, leading to eye swelling.

There may be separate medicines for children and adults, but unnecessary use of antibiotic drops could damage the cornea, and eye recovery may take up to six months, he said.

He underlined that antibiotic eye drops were harmful to the cornea, while eyes could be compressed with a piece of cloth to reduce pain; however, splashing water in the eyes should be avoided, and eye wash drops can also be used.