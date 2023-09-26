Tuesday, September 26, 2023
Court issues non-bailable arrest warrant for Moonis Elahi

8:00 PM | September 26, 2023
National

An accountability court on Tuesday issued a non-bailable arrest warrant for Moonis Elahi in connection with alleged corruption in development projects in Lahore.

Upon the National Accountability Bureau's (NAB) plea, the accountability court issued a non-bailable arrest warrant for Elahi, with a deadline set for October 5. Police tried to arrest Moonis but to no avail. 

Accountability Court Judge Naseem Ahmed Virk heard the NAB's request hearing, where Moonis Elahi, accused of involvement in corruption amounting to billions of rupees, was the subject of discussion. 

National

