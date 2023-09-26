CS orders setting up special cell to resolve retired officials issues

LAHORE - Chief Secretary Punjab Zahid Akhtar Zaman has directed the authorities concerned to set up a special cell in the Services and General Administration Department (S&GAD) to solve prob­lems of retired government employ­ees. He issued this directive while pre­siding over a secretaries’ conference at the Civil Secretariat, here on Monday. Senior Member Board of Revenue, Additional Chief Secretary (South Punjab), Additional Chief Secretary, Additional Chief Secretary (Home), ad­ministrative secretaries and directors general of all departments attended the meeting, while all divisional com­missioners participated through vid­eo-link. The chief secretary said that the welfare of government employees was a responsibility of departments. He ordered the secretary regulations to en­sure early disposal of pend­ing inquiries, and pension cases. He re­marked that depriving a government official of his right to departmental promotion due to a pending inquiry is unjust. The chief secretary said that the government officers should per­form their duties for welfare of people without any fear. He added that the of­ficers, who are not working, have no right to remain in the office. The CS also issued orders regarding comple­tion of development projects as per the timelines. He said the relevant de­partments would be held responsible in case of any delay.

DC INSPECTS DENGUE MEASURES

The anti-dengue drive initiated by the district administration is in full swing under which surveillance is being car­ried out at various points in the pro­vincial capital. In this regard, Lahore Deputy Commissioner Rafia Haider visited Union Council (UC) 120 Johar Town on Monday and inspected anti-dengue arrangements and instructed house owners about dengue preven­tive measures.