CTD arrests 75 in Aabpara, Tarnol operations

Islamabad-The Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) of Islamabad police searched and combing operations in the limits of police stations Aabpara and Tarnol, as reported by a public relations officer on Monday. During the operation, CTD took 75 suspects into custody and transferred them to the police station for further investigation. This operation is in line with the special directives of Islamabad Capital City Police Officer (ICCPO) Dr Akbar Nasir Khan to enhance the safety and security of Islamabad citizens.

Following these directives, CTD, FC, and local police teams carried out a search and combing operation in different areas of Aabpara police station. During the operation, they thoroughly checked 200 suspicious individuals, 35 motorcycles, 10 vehicles, and 20 houses. ICCPO Dr Akbar Nasir Khan emphasized that the purpose of these operations is to heighten security in the Federal Capital, and all zonal officers were instructed to continue these operations in their respective areas. Citizens are also requested to cooperate with the police during these checks.

Meanwhile, CTD conducted a search and combing operation in the jurisdiction of Tarnol police station, according to a police spokesman. Similar to the operations in Aabpara, this operation is part of the ongoing efforts to ensure the safety and security of Islamabad citizens. During the search and combing operation in Tarnol, 120 suspicious individuals, 35 motorcycles, 10 vehicles, and 150 houses were thoroughly checked. Additionally, 22 suspicious individuals and 53 foreigners were shifted to the police station for verification purposes. ICCPO Dr Akbar Nasir Khan reiterated the importance of these operations, and citizens are encouraged to cooperate with the police during the checks.

Islamabad police prioritise high-security zone

In line with the special directions of Islamabad Capital City Police Officer (ICCPO), Dr Akbar Nasir Khan, the Islamabad Capital Police is dedicated to preserving law and order within the federal capital. A public relations officer emphasized this commitment on Monday.

To strengthen security in the high-security zone, personnel stationed at Margalla Road Naka are diligently executing their responsibilities. They meticulously verify the particulars of individuals accessing the high-security zone and document vehicle information. The high-security zone includes pivotal government and private establishments, diplomatic missions, and other vital assets, necessitating an unwavering focus on their safeguarding.

Government personnel entering the high-security zone are now required to display their departmental identification cards. Additionally, individuals with businesses within the high-security zone are urged to carry their requisite documentation and extend their full cooperation to on-duty personnel. Senior officers have directed the personnel on duty to uphold the highest standards of diligence and professionalism, cultivating a positive rapport with citizens.

Citizens are also urged to promptly report any perceived suspicious activity or individuals to the helpline “Pucar-15.”