CWDP clears two development projects including FIA’s operational improvement

ISLAMABAD-The Central Development Working Party (CDWP) on Monday cleared two projects worth Rs2.42 billion. These projects include Programme for Flood Response through reconstruction of education facilities in Sindh worth Rs1,566.628 million and operational improvement of Federal Investigation Agency in AML/CFT, Counter Terrorism Wing and Case Management System worth Rs858.577 million. Whereas, the forum granted in-principle nod to World Bank Funded Energy Efficiency and Conservation project worth $150 million.

The Central Development Working Party (CDWP) that met under the chairmanship of the Deputy Chairmanship of Planning Commission, Dr Muhammad Jehanzeb Khan, has given in-principle approval to the Concept Clearance of Energy Efficiency and Conservation project.

World Bank has conveyed for providing $150 million, including $15 million grant, to fund the project, official source told The Nation. The CDWP has asked the Economic Affairs Division to firm up the commitment with World Bank regarding funding of the project, the source said. The implementation period of the project has been reduced from 10 years to 5 years, the source informed. Meanwhile, a press statement issued here said that the CDWP meeting was attended by the Chief Economist, Members Planning Commission and representatives from the various ministries.

The Government of Sindh is the sponsoring agency of the Programme for Flood Response through Reconstruction of Education Facilities in Sindh. To cater to the need to reduce the dropout and increase enrollment, the government has planned to establish at least 500 elementary schools in the province. SELD has undertaken multiple initiatives securing development partners assistance for upgradation as well as bringing in innovative approaches through technical assistance with a targeted focus on improving girls’ education, girls’ retention and successful transition from primary to secondary education. The project is conceived keeping in view the fact that the numbers of elementary schools are much lower than the primary school in rural Sindh. This particular issue adversely affects the primary school students’ retention and is the biggest cause of students dropout from schools. Similarly, the net enrollment rate for girls is low. On the other hand, the Ministry of Interior is the sponsoring agency of the operational improvement of Federal Investigation Agency in AML/CFT, Counter Terrorism Wing and Case Management System project. The project envisages revamping of Counter Terrorism Wing: To act as the Federal Level Counter Terrorism Wing to enforce the Anti-Terrorism Act, 1997; to deal with transnational and inter-provincial mandate to combat terrorism and terrorist financing; to identify criminal’s networks that recruits/ engage/ hire Pakistani youth for violence and make them fighters to fight their wars elsewhere; to bring Pakistan out of the grey list; to counter national and transnational terrorism threats; to enhance overall security at national, regional and global levels; to improve mechanism for making assessment of the threats of terrorism at national level; to achieve the international standards of transparency and accountability through state-of-the-art law enforcement agency; to assess, scrutinise and disseminate the financial intelligence shared by FMU; to carry out efficient criminal prosecution and prosecution of the perpetrators, accomplices, and other persons who are in any way linked with money laundering and terrorist financing.