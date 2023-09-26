DC Hyderabad orders to ensure registration of storehouses

HYDERABAD-The District Price Control Committee Hyderabad comprising the representatives of the business community and officers of the concerned district departments met here on Monday under the chair of Deputy Commissioner Tariq Qureshi to provide relief to the citizens against increasing price hikes.

According to the spokesman of the district administration Hyderabad, which meeting of the District Price Control Committee held on the special instructions of the caretaker Sindh Chief Minister has decided to hold its monthly meeting on a regular basis to ensure the implementation of the decisions regarding price control and initiate legal action against the violators.

The Deputy Commissioner asked the officers of the Bureau of Supply to ensure the registration of storehouses and submit a list of these warehouses so that action could be initiated against those traders who were involved in the hoarding of goods and creating artificial price hikes.

He also directed the officers of the market committee to initiate measures to minimize the role of middlemen during an auction of vegetables fruits and other commodities so that the citizens could get direct relief while purchasing goods.

While discussing the rates of commodities, the meeting initially fixed the wholesale rate of lost Canola Oil as Rs. 410/- per litter, the ex-mill rate of sugar as Rs. 140/- per kilogram, and milk as Rs. 190/- per litter. The meeting decided that notification of the price fixation of other goods would be issued later.

The Deputy Commissioner asked the Assistant Commissioners of Hyderabad District to ensure price checking of commodities on a daily basis and take strict action against violators.