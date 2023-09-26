DC opens IT labs, promotes tech education

Attock-Deputy Commissioner Attock, Rao Atif Raza, emphasized that acquiring information technology is essential for competing with the modern world. He made this statement after inaugurating IT Labs in different schools in Hasanabdal. Assistant Commissioner Hasanabdal, Dr Sana Ram Chund, CEO of Education Malik Mohsin Abbas, and other relevant officers were also present.

DC Attock mentioned that IT labs in other schools are also being upgraded on a self-help basis in various government schools in Attock district at a cost of around two and a half crore rupees, marking a unique initiative in the district’s history. In addition, 300 IT teachers from across the district have received five-day training in three groups as part of the Learn and Earn program. Under this program, 24 teachers who have received training are now teaching 480 students IT on a professional basis in the schools.

Police cracks down on drug peddlers, murder suspects

Police have arrested 19 individuals involved in anti-social activities, including 11 drug peddlers and five accused in murder cases. Police recovered eight kilograms of chars and 10 litres of liquor from the drug peddlers. Cases under the relevant acts have been registered against all of them, and they have been placed behind bars.

Among those arrested are Zaibar (resident of Mardan), Junaid (resident of Torewali), Taimoor (resident of Chhab), Aminullah (resident of Upper Dir), Shaukat Ali (resident of Pindigheb), Ali Hamza (resident of Attock), Fateh (resident of Mardan), Mehmood and Riaz (residents of Pindigheb), Imtiaz (resident of Shakardara), Mudassar (resident of Fatehjang), and Mudassar (resident of Chhab).

Similarly, police arrested Azan Ali and Zakir Ali and others all of whom were involved in murder cases.

Meanwhile, an Additional Sessions Judge at the Special Court awarded nine years of rigorous imprisonment and imposed a fine of Rs 80,000 on Ghulam Rasool, finding him guilty of drug smuggling.