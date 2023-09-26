Dengue positive cases cross 1,000 mark in Rawalpindi

Rawalpindi-Rawalpindi’s total number of dengue-positive cases has reached 1,004, with an additional 39 patients diagnosed in the past 24 hours.

Dr. Ijaz Ahmad, the Chief Executive Officer of the District Health Authority, reported that 21 patients came from the Potohar town urban area, eight from the Municipal Corporation, four from Chaklala Cantonment, three from Taxila Cantonment, and three from outside the district.

He also noted that 902 confirmed patients were discharged after recovery, while 129 patients were admitted to the district’s health facilities, including 102 positive cases.

In the last 24 hours, the district administration has registered 40 FIRs, issued tickets to five individuals, sealed one premise, and imposed fines totalling Rs 114,000 for violations of dengue SOPs.

During indoor surveillance in the past 24 hours, teams checked 20,564 houses, finding larvae in 1,234 homes. Similarly, during outdoor surveillance at 7,639 locations, larvae were found at 160 sites.

Dr. Ijaz urged residents to take precautionary measures, as September and October are critical months for dengue transmission. He advised removing stagnant water from both outdoor and household settings to prevent mosquito breeding.