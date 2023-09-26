Doctors trying to save vision of second eye of injection-infected patients

MULTAN - Doctors are trying their best to stop the infection from developing into the second eye of the patients who are under treatment in Nishtar Hos­pital after loss of vision from an eye.

Official sources said on Monday that two of the three patients hailing from Jhnag had lost eyesight of one eye while the third could see partially after wrong treatment by an injection used for diabetics to restore vision.

They stated that the medics were curing their second eye from devel­oping the infection, adding that all medicines were being provided to the patients from the health facility even on a local purchase basis.

All three patients are elderly includ­ing Ghulam Fatima (73), Zahida Bibi (65) and Sardar Muhammad (64) they said and added that one of the females are confirmed sugar patient while a test for another had been sent to the pathology lab for confirmation, and the third patient is non-diabetic.

The patients were referred to Nishtar Hospital from DHQ Jhang where they were injected on Sept 21, they concluded.

WASA’S DAILY WAGERS FOR PROVISION OF OFFICIALLY ANNOUNCED MINIMUM WAGE

Daily wage employees of the Wa­ter and Sanitation Authority (WASA) demanded of provision of minimum wages Rs 32,000 as per announce­ment of Punjab government.

Led by Union leader Munir Hans, the demonstration witnessed the en­thusiastic participation of scores of workers who have been yearning for job security over the past six years.

The protestors were carrying ban­ners and placards inscribed with particular demands. Addressing the gathering, Munir Hans, accompanied by speakers Muhammad Kaleem Butt and Kamran Nazir, expressed deep concern over the persistent lack of permanent employment, a situation that casts a constant shadow of un­employment over their lives.

Despite the provincial government officially endorsing a minimum wage of Rs 32,000, the workers are still awaiting their rightful compensation, lamented Hans.