Dry weather likely in most parts of country: PMD

Dry weather is expected in most parts of the country during the next twelve hours.

However, rain and wind with thundershower is expected in south Punjab and Gilgit-Baltistan during evening and night.

Temperature of some major cities recorded this morning:

Islamabad and Muzaffarabad twenty-one degree centigrade, Lahore twenty-five, Karachi twenty-six, Peshawar twenty, Quetta thirteen, Gilgit twelve and Murree fourteen degree centigrade.

According to weather forecast for Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, partly cloudy and dry weather is expected in Srinagar, Jammu, Shopian, Baramula, Pulwama, Anantnag while dry weather in Leh.

Temperature recorded this morning:

Srinagar, Pulwama and Baramula twelve degree centigrade, Jammu twenty-two, Leh eight, Anantnag and Shopian thirteen degree centigrade.