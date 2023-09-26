Each region within KP possesses unique cultural identity: Kakakhel

Peshawar - Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Caretaker Minister for Information, Culture, and Tourism Barrister Feroz Jamal Kakakhel on Monday emphasised the significance of cultural values and their connection to tourism.

The minister made these remarks during a media discussion at the inauguration of the restoration work on Sethi House in the historic Mahalla Sethiyan. He highlighted that each region within Khyber Pakhtunkhwa possesses a unique cultural identity, with Peshawar holding a particularly distinctive status due to its historical and cultural significance.

He said the city’s historical monuments serve as reminders of its glorious past, and the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government is dedicated to preserving this heritage for future generations. Their preservation efforts include safeguarding historical structures like the Sethi House and promoting cultural values.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa boasts more than 20,000 heritage sites, including over 2,000 Buddha sites. The region is also notable for its Buddha statues, preserved in the Peshawar Museum, attracting tourists from around the globe.

Efforts are underway to introduce special tour packages to facilitate national and international tourists’ access to these historical sites. Barrister Kakakhel also underscored the hospitality and good manners embedded in the Pakhtun culture, which make tourists feel like honoured guests. This warm hospitality is a core part of the Pakhtun identity on the global stage.