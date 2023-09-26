Tuesday, September 26, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Each region within KP possesses unique cultural identity: Kakakhel

OUR STAFF REPORT
September 26, 2023
Regional, Peshawar, Newspaper

Peshawar  -  Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Caretaker Minister for Information, Culture, and Tourism Barrister Feroz Jamal Kakakhel on Monday emphasised the significance of cultural values and their connection to tourism.

The minister made these remarks during a media discussion at the inauguration of the restoration work on Sethi House in the historic Mahalla Sethiyan. He highlighted that each region within Khyber Pakhtunkhwa possesses a unique cultural identity, with Peshawar holding a particularly distinctive status due to its historical and cultural significance.

He said the city’s historical monuments serve as reminders of its glorious past, and the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government is dedicated to preserving this heritage for future generations. Their preservation efforts include safeguarding historical structures like the Sethi House and promoting cultural values.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa boasts more than 20,000 heritage sites, including over 2,000 Buddha sites. The region is also notable for its Buddha statues, preserved in the Peshawar Museum, attracting tourists from around the globe.

Past in Perspective

Efforts are underway to introduce special tour packages to facilitate national and international tourists’ access to these historical sites. Barrister Kakakhel also underscored the hospitality and good manners embedded in the Pakhtun culture, which make tourists feel like honoured guests. This warm hospitality is a core part of the Pakhtun identity on the global stage.

Tags:

OUR STAFF REPORT

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-09-25/Lahore/epaper_img_1695627987.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023