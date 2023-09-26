Emma Heming Willis shares update on husband Bruce Willis’ condition

LOS ANGELES - It’s “hard to know” whether Hollywood star Bruce Willis is aware that he is suffering with frontotemporal dementia (FTD), his wife, Emma Heming Willis, has said in an update on his condition. Speaking to Hoda Kotb on the Today show on NBC Monday night, Heming Willis described how the diagnosis has affected the couple and their two daughters. “What I’m learning is that dementia is hard. It’s hard on the person diagnosed. It’s also hard on the family. And that is no different for Bruce or myself or our girls,” she said. “And when they say that this is a family disease, it really is.” Kotb asked Heming Willis if her husband was aware of his condition, to which she responded: “Hard to know.” Heming Willis appeared on the show to raise awareness about FTD and was joined by Susan Dickinson, CEO of the Association for Frontotemporal Degeneration. Dickinson explained that one of the things that the condition affects is self-insight, and therefore some people lose understanding that they themselves have changed. Kotb also asked how the diagnosis had affected Heming Willis. “I think it was the blessing and the curse,” she said, explaining that it is good to finally understand what is happening to him, even though it’s still painful. “Just being in the know of what is happening to Bruce just makes it a little bit easier,” she added. As for how they explained the situation to daughters Mabel and Evelyn, “we’re a very honest and open household,” she said. “And, you know, the most important thing was to be able for us to say what the disease was, explain what it is, because when you know what the disease is from a medical standpoint it sort of all makes sense.”