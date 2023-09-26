EU releases €1m in humanitarian aid for Pak flood-hit people

ISLAMABAD - The European Union yesterday re­leased an additional €1 million in humanitarian aid to respond to the floods that have affected Pakistan in the past weeks, which have di­rectly or indirectly affected some 900,000 people. The funding will help address the most pressing needs of vulnerable people in the provinces of Balochistan, Sindh, Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, as the areas hit the hardest.

This allocation will be used to pro­vide multi-sectoral humanitarian assistance to those who remain dis­placed, as well as those who have re­turned to their place of origin, given the level of damage to houses and key basic services such as water and sani­tation or health. As the winter season approaches, multi-purpose cash as­sistance, shelter and non-food items will be prioritised. This new funding comes in addition to the €16.5 mil­lion already allocated in humanitar­ian assistance to Pakistan earlier this year, in order to assist the most vul­nerable population affected by con­flict and climate-induced disasters.

Commissioner for Crisis Manage­ment, Janez Lenarcic, said: “One year after the tragic floods that caused tremendous suffering in Pakistan, the EU remains commit­ted to helping those most in need. As a new rain season has again dis­placed thousands of people in parts of the country, this additional EU funding will help support vulner­able communities as they try to re­cover their former lives.”