Experts for pragmatic policy frameworks on climate change

ISLAMABAD-During a seminar on the rising global warming and climate change impacts on the region, experts emphasized the need for pragmatic and actionable legislation to enhance the country’s resilience against the substantial impacts of climate change. The seminar, titled “Tipping Points: Overshoot Scenarios, A Point of No Return,” was organized by the Institute of Regional Studies (IRS).

CEO of the Civil Society Coalition for Climate Change (CSC), Ayesha Khan, expressed concern that we are on the verge of crossing climate tipping points, the effects of which will be irreversible. She added that this situation could trigger social unrest and pose national and human security challenges in the country.

Aisha Khan noted that the nationally determined contributions (NDCs) made by the country were taken forward, but the projects initiated by the previous regime under these commitments were not practical and lacked funding. She called for a permanent apolitical body to deal with climate change, independent of government changes, due to the politically sensitive nature of climate conversations.

Environmental lawyer Ahmad Rafay Alam, founder of Saleem, Alam and Co., shared concerns about the unrealistic financing aspects of the NDCs and adaptation plans established by Pakistan. He also pointed out that the institutional capacity to address climate-related challenges in the country was minimal.

Zainab Naeem from the Sustainable Development Policy Institute (SDPI) emphasized the need to focus on implementing more appropriate frameworks for the ambitious NDC targets and mentioned that think tanks were working together to strengthen climate diplomacy. She suggested that the country might require a dedicated ministry for loss and damage funds.

Dr Fazilda Nabeel, UNFAO Water and Climate Governance Specialist highlighted the prevalence of nature-based solutions in bankable climate mitigation projects showcased at the previous COP-27. She stressed the importance of prioritizing nature-based solutions for climate resilience.

Dr. Amjad Masood, GCISC Glaciologist, emphasized the need for improved capacity to monitor the cryosphere and permafrost regions, considering that a significant portion of the country’s water resources comes from glaciers. He also noted transboundary water issues with neighbouring countries related to climate change.

President IRS, Ambassador Nadeem Riyaz, called for the inclusion of environmental studies in the curriculum from primary to higher secondary levels. He highlighted the complexity of climate change issues, with provinces having varying capacities and issues due to their different topographies.

Talha Tufail Bhatti, Associate Research Officer at the Climate Change desk, concluded that the climate change problem was fundamentally a fossil fuel problem.