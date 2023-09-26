Inflationary pressures

Inflation has always been a constant in history, but Pakistan’s recent economic performance has been notably weak. This economic downturn has disproportionately affected those who were already struggling to make ends meet. Prices of goods have soared, and even basic items are expected to double in price by 2023. The cost of petroleum products has increased, as have the prices of everyday foods and beverages. This has had a significant impact, particularly on those who were previously living on limited means.
Essential necessities like food, electricity, gas, and water are typically provided by governments to their citizens. However, in our country, the entire system appears to be in disarray. People are resorting to using wood stoves and cylinders, and some are even using equipment that the government has declared illegal due to the high costs of gas and electricity. It is clear that things are not the same as they used to be, and people’s quality of life has suffered as a result.
In this era of inflation, it is becoming increasingly difficult to extend hospitality to others or provide them with affordable options for food and beverages, especially for the middle and lower-middle classes. Therefore, it is imperative for the government to take effective measures to address rising inflation and its impact on the populace.
SABAHAT HASAN,
Karachi.