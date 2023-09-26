Institute of Petroleum Technologies Karak to be modernised: Advisor

Peshawar - Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Energy Advisor Dr Sarfraz Ali Shah has announced plans to modernise the Institute of Petroleum Technologies in Karak, with a focus on aligning the training of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s youth with contemporary standards.

Presiding over a meeting at the Institute of Petroleum Technologies, Dr Sarfraz Ali Shah emphasised that this modernisation effort aims to fulfil the requirements of the oil, gas, and petroleum sectors in today’s era.

The meeting was attended by key officials including Secretary Energy and Electronics Nasir Khan, Special Secretary Tashfeen Haider, and the Project Director of the Institute.

Under the initiative, students will receive instruction in modern technology courses, practical training, and field visits to ensure their comprehensive preparedness.

Additionally, Dr Sarfraz highlighted the substantial oil and gas reserves in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and underscored the importance of preparing a skilled workforce to explore these resources, ultimately meeting the energy demands of the province and the nation.

The institute, situated on 250 canals of land, will offer threeyear diploma courses in various technologies alongside short-term programmes. The Energy Adviser urged authorities to expedite the remaining construction work, address staffing shortages, and ensure timely use of budget allocated for the institute’s development.