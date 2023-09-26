Tuesday, September 26, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Khanewal commissioner orders improvements in revenue-related citizen complaints handling

Our Staff Reporter
September 26, 2023
Regional, Multan, Newspaper

KHANEWAL   -  A review meeting was convened on Monday in Abdul Hakeem, Khanew­al, chaired by Commissioner Aamir Khattak. During the meeting, Com­missioner Khattak issued multiple directives to the concerned officers.

Commissioner Aamir Khattak has instructed officials to enhance the mechanisms for addressing citizens’ complaints related to revenue mat­ters within the division. He empha­sized the need to activate the report­ing system at the grassroots level by mobilizing revenue field staff. Addi­tionally, he called for an acceleration in the pace of government recovery and ordered a crackdown on default­ers without discrimination.

Commissioner Khattak stated that the performance of revenue officers is being continuously monitored. He made these remarks while presid­ing over the meeting, which aimed to review government collections across the division. The meeting was attended by Additional Com­missioners from the division, Dep­uty Commissioners from Khanewal, Multan, Vehari, and Lodhran dis­tricts, as well as four Additional Deputy Commissioners.

Past in Perspective

Tags:

Our Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-09-25/Lahore/epaper_img_1695627987.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023