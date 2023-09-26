Khanewal commissioner orders improvements in revenue-related citizen complaints handling

KHANEWAL - A review meeting was convened on Monday in Abdul Hakeem, Khanewal, chaired by Commissioner Aamir Khattak. During the meeting, Commissioner Khattak issued multiple directives to the concerned officers.
Commissioner Aamir Khattak has instructed officials to enhance the mechanisms for addressing citizens’ complaints related to revenue matters within the division. He emphasized the need to activate the reporting system at the grassroots level by mobilizing revenue field staff. Additionally, he called for an acceleration in the pace of government recovery and ordered a crackdown on defaulters without discrimination.
Commissioner Khattak stated that the performance of revenue officers is being continuously monitored. He made these remarks while presiding over the meeting, which aimed to review government collections across the division. The meeting was attended by Additional Commissioners from the division, Deputy Commissioners from Khanewal, Multan, Vehari, and Lodhran districts, as well as four Additional Deputy Commissioners.