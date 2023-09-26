KP govt dispatches relief goods to affectees of Jaranwala incident

Peshawar - Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Department of Religious Affairs and Minorities’ Welfare is taking a commendable initiative to assist the affected residents of Jaranwala, Punjab, to promote interfaith harmony in the country.

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has dispatched 12 trucks loaded with relief supplies to assist the affected population, as announced by Dr Asad Ali, Secretary of Religious Affairs. In a heartening move, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has also extended its support to the Christian community residing in Punjab by sending relief aid.

The relief supplies, as stated by Dr Asad, include foam mattresses, blankets, emergency searchlights, and kitchen sets. Additionally, the aid package comprises first-aid kits, health hygiene kits, buckets, and mosquito nets, among other essential items would be distributed among 600 families.

A delegation, consisting of Chief Khateeb Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, prominent religious scholars and leaders from Muslim, Christian, Sikh, and Hindu communities, is accompanying the relief aid to ensure that the affected minority communities receive support.

Secretary Religious affairs Dr Asad emphasised that the KP Department of Religious Affairs stands in solidarity with the affected residents of Jaranwala. He said that the government is actively working to provide equal rights and opportunities to minority communities in the province. Various religious ceremonies and programmes for minority communities are also being organized at the government level.

“We are mobilising all available resources to promote religious harmony,” said Dr Asad, highlighting the government’s commitment to fostering interfaith unity and support for all communities in times of need.