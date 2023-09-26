Lahore Whites’ Abid Ali scores 164* in drawn match against Multan

LAHORE - Lahore Whites’ Abid Ali, record hold­er Test and ODI batsman, smashed an unbeaten century in drawn match of the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy 2023-24 against Multan here at the Gaddafi Stadium on Monday.

At stumps the previous day, Multan remained comfortably at 329-6 with veteran Aamer Yamin and Ali Usman at the crease. They got to 346 after which they declared the innings, inviting La­hore to bat. Other than Abid Ali, none of the Lahore batters stuck on the crease long enough to stitch together any sol­id partnerships. Abid, who hammered unbeaten 164, was crucial to Lahore Whites getting to 304 runs in the innings. The match was drawn, without either side getting to bat for the second time.

FAISALABAD V LAHORE BLUES AT PINDI CRICKET STADIUM

Faisalabad started their day at 34 for two. Wickets falling periodically did not allow Faisalabad batters to sustain any solid partner­ships. Mohammad Huraira and Irfan Khan Niazi, both of whom scoring 39, were the highest scorers on the card. Faisalabad got to 188 runs having lost seven wickets, in their second in­nings. Lahore did not get a chance to bat for the second time. The match was effectively drawn.

FATA V KARACHI WHITES AT KRL RAWALPINDI

FATA started the day at 110 for the loss of six wickets. Mohammad Sar­war Afridi produced a fighting knock of 70 runs. The second highest score of the innings was 24, which came from Mohammad Nisar Afridi’s bat. FATA was bowled out for 184. The Karachi bowlers had a proactive out­ing with the ball; they displayed a collective bowling effort, which each bowler picking wickets. Ghulam Mu­dassar got a five-wicket-haul while Mir Hamza returned with three wick­ets. The two captains shook hands as the match was drawn.