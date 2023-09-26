Mechanism for fixation of milk prices discussed  

KARACHI - The mechanism for fixation of milk prices was discussed in detail in a meeting presided over by the Deputy Commissioner South District Capt (retd) Altaf Hussain here on Monday. All the Assistant Commissioners of South District, the officials of Sindh Bureau of Supply and Prices, the Livestock Department, Food Authority, and representatives of the Association of Milk Farmers and Retailers were in attendance at the review meeting held at DC South Complex here. A detailed consideration on the existing pricing mechanism was made while suggestions from relevant stakeholders were also taken. It should be noted that Commissioner Karachi Muhammad Saleem Rajput had constituted a committee comprising DC South Capt (Retd) Altaf Hussain and DC Malir Capt (Retd) Saeed Ahmed Leghari. The committee was mandated to determine the market prices of milk by visiting the markets, holding meetings with the stakeholders, and submit their report along with recommendations to the Commissioner’s office, within five days.