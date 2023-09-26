Minister directs to speed up intelligence-based operations against lawbreakers

KARACHI-Caretaker Sindh Home Minister Brigadier (R) Haris Nawaz has issued directives to the law enforcement agencies to evolve a joint strategy to speed up intelligence-based operations against lawbreakers including street criminals, drug dealers/paddlers, land grabbers; and comb out illegal immigrants in the city.

He stated this while presiding over a meeting with Senior Police Officers at Karachi Police Office here Sunday. The meeting was attended by Addl. IGP Karachi, Zonal DIGs, DIG CIA, SSP AVCC, SSP AVLC and District SSPs of Karachi.

He reviewed the ongoing ground-level action against organised crimes, drug trafficking and combing operations against illegal immigrants especially the Afghan nationals illegally residing in the city and involved in suspicious and criminal activities. Haris Nawaz said that a lot of good work has been done against organised crimes and drugs by the LEAs. He, however, stressed the need to further intensify the vigil against anti-social and criminal elements.

The Home Minister also ordered the senior police officers to visit police stations in their respective districts and “check manpower and equipment”, besides, ensuring the basic policing at the ground level with a citizen-friendly approach.

The meeting also reviewed the deployment of police personnel for the security of different personalities in the province. The meeting proposed to withdraw the additional police personnel deployed unnecessarily for the security duties. “Those who really need security will be provided with police personnel“, the minister home maintained. While reviewing the progress of the ‘Safe City Project’, the minister home said that the Karachi Safe City Project was an important project for the city; and the provincial caretaker government is determined to implement it.

It was informed that the PC-1 of the project is already approved and after an administrative approval for the release of allocated funds, ECP will be approached shortly for formal consent to commence the Phase-1 of Karachi Safe City Project.