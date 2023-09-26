Minister stresses research work

LAHORE, Sep 25 - Caretaker Provincial Health Minister Dr. Javed Akram participated as the chief guest in a seminar, organised in connection with the World Pharmacists’ Day cel­ebrations, at a local hotel, and stressed research in all health fields for provi­sion of better treatment facilities to pa­tients. A large number of pharmacists participated in the seminar. The minis­ter said that pharmacists play a crucial and important role in the health sys­tem of any country. “Our young phar­macists should do research, as the fu­ture of pharmacists in the whole world including Pakistan is very bright. Only modern research is solution to protect the people of Pakistan from dangerous diseases, he said and added that misuse of medicines in many countries of the world was still the third major cause of death of patients. Dr. Javed Akram said that special attention was being paid to quality research in medical schools of Punjab. Pakistan is going to become the third largest country in the world by 2045 in terms of population. “We have to provide better health facilities to the people of Pakistan at the same rate. To lay the foundation of a healthy society, all stakeholders of the health system should play their role. Accord­ing to the vision of Punjab Chief Min­ister Syed Mohsin Naqvi, we are trying to provide better health facilities to the people,” he added.