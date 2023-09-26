Ministry prepares Hajj policy 2024

Caretaker Religious Affairs Minister Aneeq Ahmed says Hajj policy for 2024 has been prepared and approval will be taken from the cabinet in 10 days.

The caretaker minister of religious affairs said the Hajj policy would include a short period of Hajj including the 40-day Hajj.

“Now Pakistani pilgrims will not lost. Hajj pilgrims will be given two suitcases of specific colour and design. QR codes will be affixed on the suitcase. In the case of Haj pilgrims, there will be details of the pilgrims, name, passport number, residence, school number and other information will be recorded on the suitcase,” the minister explained.

Ahmed further said Hajj pilgrims would now be able to stay in touch with their families in Pakistan at all times.

"Pilgrims will be given a special mobile package for the first time. An agreement has been reached with Saudi Arabia's mobile phone company. You will be able to make audio and video calls on your mobile phone, and you will be able to talk unlimitedly with a mobile package of Rs4,000," the caretaker religious affairs minister concluded.

Earlier, the Ministry of Religious Affairs announced the introduction of a short Hajj.

A meeting of the Senate Standing Committee on Religious Affairs was held in which Caretaker Minister of Religious Affairs Aneeq Ahmed said these time Hajj arrangements were being made ahead of time. He said the duration of Hajj would be 18 to 20 days.

“The short Hajj would be decided by the pilgrims themselves and the duration of the short Hajj will be from 18 to 30 days,” he said.

The caretaker minister of religious affairs said the Saudi government had offered to give Pakistanis official residences.